15 July Bestsellers That R29 Readers Are Carting For The End Of Brat Summer

The “brat girl summer” aesthetic of 2024 is well and truly in the rearview mirror — and the anonymous shopping data from our readers gave us plenty of heads-up. While the bestselling products from previous Most Wanted monthly roundups included high-octane mini dresses and vibrant makeup, our audience’s buying habits have since made a noticeable change to more wearable and understated pieces in anticipation for fall. Among the top-ranking purchases for July were balletcore aesthetic dresses, delicate ribbon earrings, and minimalist kitten heels. Cozy loungewear and editor-approved body care products also made the cut. To borrow the latest viral internet lingo, “brat summer” is dead, and we’re now firmly in “demure and mindful fall” territory.
If you have no idea what I’m talking about, perhaps browsing through the bestsellers ahead will give you a better sense of the vibe shift that’s happening, as our readers go from a travel-packed summer to back-to-school (or work) season. We’ve also thrown in plenty of on-sale items for good measure, from discounted furniture to beauty deals. Keep reading to discover our R29 readers’ most carted items from the last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.