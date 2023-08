However, when readers weren't basking in all of July's glory, they were reveling in price cuts. July was home to two of e-commerce's most highly anticipated sale events of the year: Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale . That means Zella Joggers, cult-favorite Vacation sun tan lotion, Apple AirPods, and more bestselling items were getting their steepest price cuts of the year. The seasonal clock is ticking, but there's still time to join in on the summer fun. Scroll on and play it cool with the 29 reader-favorite products from the month of July ahead.