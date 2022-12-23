29 Best-Selling (& Kooky) Products Readers Added To Their December Carts

Ah, December. Not only did we gradually wrap up the year, we wrapped plenty of unique, worthwhile holiday presents for our precious loved ones — from vanilla-scented cereal bowl candles to Harry Styles mugs, tie-dye Nirvana sweatshirts to snail tea bag holders, and more. Essentially, if one were to take gift-giving advice from our anonymous shopping data and this month's list of December's 29 most-purchased products, it's clear that the kookier the product, the better the gift.
But, holiday season aside, we noticed some practical buys sneak their way into the spotlight as usual. Nectar mattresses, pill organizers, and price-slashed coffee machines sold like hotcakes. Plus, Shay Mitchell's cult-favorite weekender bag made an impressive resurgence — but with a tiny twist on previous iterations. Even an R29 editor's favorite lap desk made its way into plenty of readers' carts. As a toast to surviving another year — and another annual holiday shop-a-palooza — you deserve to treat yourself to as many of these December R29 reader favorites as your wallet can handle.
