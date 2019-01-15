The Scar Removal Creams That Really Work, According To Experts

Scars have a way of telling your life story. The one on your leg may be from the first time you tried (and failed) to ride a bike. The stretch marks — which are indeed scars — on your hips may be from a time in your life when you were growing up, maturing. The one on your stomach may be a C-section scar, which you were left with after giving birth.
There's no reason to feel like you have to hide your scars, or like they're a point of shame. But if you've ever sought to conceal yours, you probably found that, depending on the severity of the scar, they're not exactly easy to erase — and creams and lotions can only do so much. "It's going to be more about diminishing," says New York City-based dermatologist Hadley King, MD. "A scar is how your body repairs from something. Creams can do what they can topically, but lasers and resurfacing devices can be helpful in attempting to really erase those scars."
Frustrating as that may seem if you're looking to fade a scar without dermatological intervention, there are topical treatments out there that the experts flock to for just that. We asked the professionals to break down a few of their favorites — their answers, ahead.
