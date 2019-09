The Scar Removal Creams That Really Work, According To Experts

There's no reason to feel like you have to hide your scars, or like they're a point of shame. But if you've ever sought to conceal yours, you probably found that, depending on the severity of the scar, they're not exactly easy to erase — and creams and lotions can only do so much. "It's going to be more about diminishing," says New York City-based dermatologist Hadley King , MD. "A scar is how your body repairs from something. Creams can do what they can topically, but lasers and resurfacing devices can be helpful in attempting to really erase those scars."