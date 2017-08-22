"My body did not fail me." I first photographed this mother in 2015. I visited her the other night and photographed her again, after her third C-section and the birth of her third child. These were taken the night before her staples were removed. Her body didn't fail. Your body didn't fail. I hope these images touch the hearts of those who struggle after giving birth via C-section. From the mama: "I hear a lot of talk from other moms about wishing our bodies didn’t fail. How a “traditional” birth would have been better, and wondering how we wound up here. I can tell you I didn’t plan on a C-section. I didn’t want a C-section…but my body didn’t fail. This body that has seen surgeries, tumors, three C-sections and incredible loss didn’t fail me one bit. My baby is alive, I’m alive, and no scar or procedure will take that away from me." #csection #csections #mybodydidntfail #thehonestbodyproject #csectionscar #csectionrecovery #csectionmom

