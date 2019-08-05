Training For A Race? These Are The Shoes You Need

They say that you're supposed to get a fresh new pair of workout shoes every 300 to 500 miles that you run or every six months, and that's not just because your athleisure lewks change. Footwear makes a big difference when it comes to injury prevention, and having the right shoes for your workout routine will keep you as comfy as possible. If you're currently training for a race, especially a long one such as a half-marathon or marathon, then it's a good idea to have a new pair of running shoes specific to your training runs.
A good running sneaker should provide shock absorption, and match your foot's natural arch, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association. If you're logging lots of miles during a race training program, then having enough support, stability, and cushion is key. That's why many "training" running shoes are designed with thick foam soles, compared to "racing" shoes, which tend to be lightweight and almost flat. (While competitive runners often have specific shoes for race day, most people will want to wear the shoes that they've trained in for the actual race. There's an old saying, "nothing new on race day," and that applies to your footwear, too.)
Buying a new pair of training running shoes is a commitment, considering how much you'll be in them between now and race day, so it's worth it to do your research. Ahead, we've found the kicks that will give you more incentive to complete your many training runs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.