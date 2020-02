This Valentine's Day is one worth celebrating, because the rom-com as we know it is back . When it comes to romantic comedies, everyone has an opinion. Some people think they shape harmful preconceived notions about what relationships and courtships should be like. Other people think that it's a shame Hollywood doesn't churn out five a year. Most of us, though, have a favorite rom-com that we will defend against all rom-coms. Mine is Moonstruck . I'll take Nicolas Cage's ravaged monologue over "you had me at hello" any day.