This Valentine's Day is one worth celebrating, because the rom-com as we know it is back. When it comes to romantic comedies, everyone has an opinion. Some people think they shape harmful preconceived notions about what relationships and courtships should be like. Other people think that it's a shame Hollywood doesn't churn out five a year. Most of us, though, have a favorite rom-com that we will defend against all rom-coms. Mine is Moonstruck. I'll take Nicolas Cage's ravaged monologue over "you had me at hello" any day.
The joy of romantic comedies comes from seeing two people be their funniest, smartest, best selves for each other. The charm of these movies is based around connection and chemistry, not around plot — that's what makes rom-coms so easy to watch multiple times. Each viewing, you can watch the magic happen over and over again.
Valentine's Day is mere hours away, and stores are peddling you chocolate, flowers, and Fifty Shades Freed-inspired sex toys. For peak romance, watch a movie instead. Even if the movie's relationships aren't realistic, the feeling of mutual fascination and happiness that brews between two people definitely is.