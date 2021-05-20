11 Robot Vacuums That Will Clean The Floors (While You Lie On The Couch)

When we were stuck in the house Cinderella-style last year, it was relatively easy to keep our spaces clean. But, now that we’re easing back into our rise-and-grind mentalities, dishes are starting to pile up again, trash cans are overflowing, and our floors are becoming unrecognizable. If you still plan to have a true Megan Thee Stallion (and CDC) approved hot girl summer, then your apartment might have to clean itself — translation: it's time to buy a robot vacuum.
While a Roomba won't do the dishes for you (although it can DJ your next dinner party) and a Bissel won't take out the trash, they certainly will keep your floors looking squeaky clean at the click of a button. It's time to retire your favorite mop & broom to the closet, tell your hi-tech vacuum you'll see them next winter, and let your self-operating vac kiss the ground you walk on while you’re out enjoying the summer sun — or kicking it on the couch. Ahead, find the best of the best robot vacuums that reviewers swear by as worthy of buying.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.