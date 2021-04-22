Quarantine Taught Me How To Live More Sustainably & Here’s How You Can Too

Since I have a proper home base for the first time in five years, I’ve been able to make more sustainable decisions in quarantine. I’m cooking daily for the first time in half a decade and am doing my best to make conscious food purchases. Fortunately, where I live, it’s less expensive to buy produce directly from farmers than at the grocery store. I source my veggies from a local organic farm that delivers boxes of produce weekly. It's an immense privilege to have access to affordable and healthy produce. But I've also found other ways to be sustainable when food shopping: If I have to go to the store for a fruit or veggie the farm didn’t have in stock, I use reusable produce bags instead of single-use plastic bags. If I forget the reusable bags, I just stick the price sticker right on the produce. I also use biodegradable grocery bags as trash bags for non-organic waste. And I get my nuts, seeds, beans, and gluten-free flours in bulk from a refill station where I take my own glass containers.