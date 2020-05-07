For those curious about benefitting from a retinol eye cream, you don't have to make a virtual appointment with your dermatologist to get your hands on it, but there is one caveat to note before hitting checkout on an expert-approved formula. "Be cautious when using retinol because it can cause some degree of irritation in the first four weeks of use," Dr. Zeichner advises. "You can start applying it every other night, and then increase your use as tolerated."