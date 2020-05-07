A good eye cream is like preparing your favorite slow-cooked meal: The results aren't immediate, but give it some time and the results will be well worth it — whether that means getting to eat short ribs or watching puffiness, fine lines, and darkness slowly fade away. Not all eye creams are equally created, though, and for results you'll notice, you may want to consider a formula with retinol.
"Retinol is perhaps the best-studied ingredient we have to fight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, says. "The skin under the eyes is among the thinnest on the body, so it's most at risk for developing lines, wrinkles, and crepiness. Retinol can address all these issues."
For those curious about benefitting from a retinol eye cream, you don't have to make a virtual appointment with your dermatologist to get your hands on it, but there is one caveat to note before hitting checkout on an expert-approved formula. "Be cautious when using retinol because it can cause some degree of irritation in the first four weeks of use," Dr. Zeichner advises. "You can start applying it every other night, and then increase your use as tolerated."
Ahead, we rounded up the best retinol eye creams for smoother, brighter undereyes, no matter how late you stayed up waiting for the oven timer to ding on that roast chicken.
