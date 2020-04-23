"Who gon' check me, boo?" "That's my opinion!" "I made it nice!" These are just some of the gems the Real Housewives franchise has given us over the years. The best Real Housewives quotes live on in reaction gifs, on novelty wine glasses, and in our minds and hearts. And now, it's time to remember the cream of the crop.
The Real Housewives quotes in this slideshow come from confrontations, reunions, cast trips, and confessionals. Taglines are not included. And while almost all of the quotes come from Real Housewives themselves, a certain e-cigarette smoking medium was able to make her way in, too. (Sorry, Ken Todd. "Goodbye, Kyle!" just gets an honorable mention.)
The first Housewives series, The Real Housewives of Orange County, premiered all the way back 2006, so the collection of fantastic RH quotes has been building for a long time now. Sometimes, it takes a while to see how much a one-liner will stick around. But, sometimes, Luann de Lesseps talks about people being "uncool" while wearing a robe and sunglasses and the quote immediately makes the history books.
Click through for all the best Housewives quotes and to relive some truly unbelievable moments from Bravo past.