Guess Who’s Coming Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County

jewel-toned shift dresses

Since her time on the show (McLaughlin only appeared for one season), she gave birth to her third child, son Roman, and renewed her vows with husband Doug. There's no telling what Laughlin will bring when the show returns for its 12th season, but knowing the ladies of Orange County, there'll be plenty ofdrama. McLaughlin's return is the latest news from the Golden State. Last month, Bravo fans learned that Heather Dubrow would not be returning for the new season (she made her Housewives debut in season 7). "These past five years have been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Dubrow said in a statement. Additionally, Meghan King Edmonds will not be making a return to the franchise after two seasons on the show. As for who's definitely back ? Housewives stalwarts Gunvalson, who has been on the show since its debut season; and Judge, who joined the cast during season 3, are both on board. Season 11 cast members Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd haven't confirmed their returns just yet.