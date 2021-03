We Discovered The Most Divine Plus-Size Corsets

A piece that, at its core(set), is made to boost, lift, and cinch , can otherwise be tailored to a wide range of styles. Whether you consider yourself more the romantic-satin type, edgy leather, or cottagecore floral , we rooted around the web to find the best plus-size corsets for every aesthetic. Scroll on to shop the best that can be layered over button-down shirts, donned as a standalone statement top with your favorite denim, or worn solo just as-intended.