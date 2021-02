As far as my personal style goes, it’s evolved over the years; I’ve experimented with emo-girl prep, teen-mag chic, wannabe hipster, edgy-college core, and so forth. Now, at the ripe age of 25, I can’t really say that I’ve landed on any vibe in particular (I blame ADHD for that). What I have learned is how to zero in on the hidden gems sprinkled around the internet that cater to large bodies . My mind is always in a million places and so is my closet — but, I do have my tried-and-true staples which I've lined up ahead.