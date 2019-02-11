2019's Best Planners — According To The Most Productive Reviewers

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Some people are born mental planners, with enviable abilities to stay effortlessly organized at all times — and some, are not. For those of us lacking these natural orderly abilities, we have to rely on more physical planning methods to help keep us on track. While there are plenty of daily to weekly and monthly scheduling books available for purchase, not just any old planner is going to be able to pull its weight when transforming us into efficient life-management machines.
Which is exactly why, for this week's edition of Hype Machine, we're tackling the highest-reviewed planners straight from the spotless desks and minds of the people who purchase and plan with them. Ahead we've lined up the top products that not only look streamlined from pages to cover but are also proven to harness life organization powers for the world's non-natural born planners — from pocket-sized planners to systematic schedulers based off scientific studies. Scroll on to shop the organized AF's solutions for running a tidier and more productive ship in 2019.
