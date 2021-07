These 7 Outdoor Projectors Are The Ones To Watch, Literally

Like many of today's trending buys , projectors spiked in popularity via a slew of TikToks featuring their wide range of uses. (Movies in the shower, anyone?) But, for now, we're all about a more practical, seasonal use of the device: outdoor movie nights.The best outdoor projectors perfectly complement backyard patio setups camping trips , or any place you want to transform into a production paradise. Whether you're hosting a neighborhood soiree or just setting up a rooftop screening for two, there's a projector to fit your budget and needs.Regardless of the occasion, it's important to look for a gadget's resolution (480p, 1080p, 4K), Bluetooth capabilities, included accessories (movie screens, stands, etc.), size, and overall brightness. For many newer models, you don't even need to plug in a laptop or TV to project the movie. The more you cash in, the brighter, hi-res, and more long-lasting your projector is bound to be. But there are lots of budget-minded options out there, too. Plus, when temps dip, you can move your big-screen experience inside.