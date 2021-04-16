Mini Projectors Are TikTok’s Newest Viral Trend & Here’s Where To Buy Them

We always knew that one day, in the distant future perhaps, TVs would eventually be passé. However, leave it to TikTok to speed up the process to the present-day, not – oh, I don't know — the year 2090? Enter: the mini projector. It's an unlikely picture-projection gadget that the infamous social media app (in addition to Twitter, for us Olds) has recently latched onto as the must-have, Gen-Z-approved tech item du moment.
Here's what we've gleaned: mini projectors are an excellent way to essentially have a TV that takes up virtually no space inside a space; they are like sunset projection lamps, only instead of sunsets they project videos; they can be toted along with you to any destination that has a blank surface to cast upon; you can use them to create your own window to a Taylor Swift folklore-esque vista; you can use them (as my twin sister does) to make a crackling virtual fireplace; the list goes on. If your interest has been piqued then go ahead and scroll down to shop a few good mini-projector options that will help you get your short-white-dress-wearing-TikTok party started ASAP. Drive-in movies in the backyard (or across the fire escape) this summer? Yes, please.
When tiktok convinces you to buy a projector and create faux windows in your bedroom. pic.twitter.com/k4KThgPVyd— Diana (@lex_SZN) April 14, 2021
