Mini Projectors Are TikTok’s Newest Viral Trend & Here’s Where To Buy Them

Here's what we've gleaned: mini projectors are an excellent way to essentially have a TV that takes up virtually no space inside a space; they are like sunset projection lamps , only instead of sunsets they project videos; they can be toted along with you to any destination that has a blank surface to cast upon; you can use them to create your own window to a Taylor Swift folklore -esque vista ; you can use them (as my twin sister does) to make a crackling virtual fireplace; the list goes on. If your interest has been piqued then go ahead and scroll down to shop a few good mini-projector options that will help you get your short-white-dress-wearing-TikTok party started ASAP. Drive-in movies in the backyard (or across the fire escape) this summer? Yes, please.