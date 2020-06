If this is you, and you’re in search of a nursing bra like the one we’re describing, you can hit pause. We asked real moms from all over the country one question: What is their favorite bra for breast-feeding, and why? (OK, that’s two.) One thing that we learned from this exercise is that the world of nursing bras is small but devotional — two of our poll-ees actually swore by the exact same one from Amazon . But you’ll find lots of different styles and breast sizes in this roundup — so click on through to see which bras (and one bodysuit!) are making life easier for nursing moms. And feel free to chime in if you don’t see your favorite bra listed here — your fellow-moms will thank you.