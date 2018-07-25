The Best Nude Gloss For Your Skin Tone

Maybe it's our inner tween talking, but these days, there's nothing trendier than a glossy lip. Something about a high-shine finish takes us back to the carefree era of Motorola Razrs, Limited Too tees, and mixtapes with a whole lot of B2K. But don't be perturbed by all of the throwback references — you can still rock a gloss if you want a sexy, nude statement lip that's more 2018 than 1998.
"When it comes to nude gloss, don't be so literal," celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose tells us. "Sometimes it doesn't even have to read nude in the packaging. You don't want a nude that will look too beige or like the color of your dining room walls."
According to the pro, a fashion forward nude lip can be achieved by paying attention to the texture of the product and your own undertones. "Your lips should look fresh, never pasty or pale," he says. Translation: The term nude is not one size fits all.
Ahead, get some more insight on the best nude glosses for your skin tone — and don't forget to pin your hair back with butterfly clips so it doesn't stick to your mouth.