15 Under-$100 Holiday Gifts To Buy At Nordstrom Rack

Not to stress anyone out, but holiday shopping season is officially here — that is, if you're the non-procrastinator crossing names off the gift list at a reasonable and (at the moment) unhurried pace. The reward for securing your holiday gifts ahead of time? Massive savings, of course. That's because when you're still in perusal mode, there's no need to impulsively buy things that are way out of your budget. For those of us who have been in the know for quite some time now, Nordstrom Rack is absolutely one of those holiday gifting destinations that always delivers super-thoughtful, super-affordable gems.
You really don't need to look hard, either — the options are abundant, many of which are under $100, under $25, and even under $10. It's all part of the retailer's More Reasons to Rack initiative, which is the brand's commitment to expanding price and product offerings across all categories. Essentially, it means you're able to truly maximize your dollars when it comes to stocking up on giftables at Nordstrom Rack.
In an effort to whet your appetite as we barrel through to the Thanksgiving Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend shopping extravaganza — for Nordstrom Rack, it's known as Rack Friday Clearance — we've gone ahead and hand-selected 15 under-$100 items that this shopping editor is personally eyeing this holiday. (TL;DR: Someone please buy these for me.) And at such low price points, rest assured you're already getting the best deal you possibly can — no haggling or googling promo codes necessary.
Gifts Under $25
A cutie mini basket for placing precious trinkets in.
Available in three gemstone options, these under-$10 crawler studs only look more expensive than they really are.
The quest for great skin has never come at a better price.
The sweet smell of someone who has scored luxury fragrances at a deal.
A well-designed coatigan jacket always has a soft spot on the gift list.
Gifts $26–50
An actual raspberry beret...in cashmere! (This hat comes in an array of colors.)
Something about the waffle texture makes this robe feel more elevated, no?
This is from UGG, so you know the inside is lined with the good, fluffy stuff.
We may be headed for winter, but for some on your gift list, spring is always the thing.
You can never go wrong with gifting something fleece-y for the holidays.
Gifts $51–$100
Nothing feels as good as a foot that goes into an UGG slipper.
Believe it or not, you can score a handful of beloved New Balances at way-under-market prices.
Coffee fiends are sure to appreciate this caffeine-churning gadget.
A chic jacket for the guy on your list. (Also a chic jacket you could score for yourself.)
For a beauty gizmo that normally costs $200, this one's a true steal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.