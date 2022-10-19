A Guide To The Best Fashion Gems From Nordstrom’s In-House Brands

A Nordstrom Made rep tells us that all the styles designed and released from these in-house brands have been developed at Nordstrom HQ in Seattle and come directly from customer research and feedback — which may be why many of these items tend to have such highly-rated reviews. In essence, these are pieces that shoppers feel are missing from their wardrobes and have asked for. "[We want to get] a better understanding of what’s most important to our customers when they shop and we evaluate everything from quality to value to corporate social responsibility," a Nordstrom Made rep tells R29 over email. Another consumer-driven initiative is to offer customers more transparency on sourcing and production for in-house goods.