Story from Gift Guides

15 Under-$100 Holiday Gifts To Buy At Nordstrom Rack

Jinnie Lee
Not to stress anyone out, but holiday shopping season is officially here — that is, if you're the non-procrastinator crossing names off the gift list at a reasonable and (at the moment) unhurried pace. The reward for securing your holiday gifts ahead of time? Massive savings, of course. That's because when you're still in perusal mode, there's no need to impulsively buy things that are way out of your budget. For those of us who have been in the know for quite some time now, Nordstrom Rack is absolutely one of those holiday gifting destinations that always delivers super-thoughtful, super-affordable gems.
Advertisement
You really don't need to look hard, either — the options are abundant, many of which are under $100, under $25, and even under $10. It's all part of the retailer's More Reasons to Rack initiative, which is the brand's commitment to expanding price and product offerings across all categories. Essentially, it means you're able to truly maximize your dollars when it comes to stocking up on giftables at Nordstrom Rack.
In an effort to whet your appetite as we barrel through to the Thanksgiving Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend shopping extravaganza — for Nordstrom Rack, it's known as Rack Friday Clearance — we've gone ahead and hand-selected 15 under-$100 items that this shopping editor is personally eyeing this holiday. (TL;DR: Someone please buy these for me.) And at such low price points, rest assured you're already getting the best deal you possibly can — no haggling or googling promo codes necessary.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Gifts Under $25

Shop This
TRINKETREE
Regular Geometric Pattern Basket
$6.10$8.14
Nordstom Rack

Trinketree Regular Geometric Pattern Basket, $6.10

A cutie mini basket for placing precious trinkets in.
Shop This
Madewell
Stone & Crystal Ear Crawlers
$8.97$18.00
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Stone & Crystal Ear Crawlers, $8.97

Available in three gemstone options, these under-$10 crawler studs only look more expensive than they really are.
Shop This
Mario Badescu
In The Clear Set
$13.50$18.00
Nordstrom Rack

Mario Badescu In The Clear Set, $13.50

The quest for great skin has never come at a better price.
Advertisement
Shop This
MALIN+GOETZ
Fragrance Discovery Set
$24.00
Nordstrom Rack

Malin+Goetz Fragrance Discovery Set, $24

The sweet smell of someone who has scored luxury fragrances at a deal.
Shop This
THREAD AND SUPPLY
Cardi Coat
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack

Thread & Supply Cardi Coat, $24.97

A well-designed coatigan jacket always has a soft spot on the gift list.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Gifts $26–50

Shop This
Nordstrom Rack
Cashmere Knit Beret
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Cashmere Knit Beret, $29.97

An actual raspberry beret...in cashmere! (This hat comes in an array of colors.)
Shop This
Nordstrom Rack
Waffle Weave Robe
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Waffle Weave Robe, $39.97

Something about the waffle texture makes this robe feel more elevated, no?
Shop This
Ugg
Snap Smart Gloves
$49.97$95.00
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Snap Smart Gloves, $49.97

This is from UGG, so you know the inside is lined with the good, fluffy stuff.
Shop This
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Spring Eau De Toilette
$49.97$86.00
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Daisy Spring Eau de Toilette, $49.97

We may be headed for winter, but for some on your gift list, spring is always the thing.
Shop This
BLANKNYC
Fleece Shacket
$49.97$98.00
Nordstrom Rack

BlankNYC Fleece Shacket, $49.97

You can never go wrong with gifting something fleece-y for the holidays.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Gifts $51–$100

Shop This
Ugg
Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Sl...
$54.97$120.00
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper, $54.97

Nothing feels as good as a foot that goes into an UGG slipper.
Advertisement
Shop This
New Balance
996v2 Sneaker
$66.97$99.99
Nordstrom Rack

New Balance 996v2 Sneaker, $66.97

Believe it or not, you can score a handful of beloved New Balances at way-under-market prices.
Shop This
Vinci Housewares
Vinci Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$79.99
Nordstrom Rack

Vinci Housewares Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $79.99

Coffee fiends are sure to appreciate this caffeine-churning gadget.
Shop This
Andrew Marc
Niles Quilted Jacket
$89.97$225.00
Nordstrom Rack

Andrew Marc Niles Quilted Jacket, $89.97

A chic jacket for the guy on your list. (Also a chic jacket you could score for yourself.)
Shop This
Pure Daily Care
Luma Led Skin Therapy Mask
$89.99
Nordstrom Rack

Pure Daily Care Luma LED Skin Therapy Mask, $89.99

For a beauty gizmo that normally costs $200, this one's a true steal.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement