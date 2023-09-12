Psst, The Best Bedding Deals Are Actually At Nordstrom

We stand corrected. Gorgeous clothing, swanky shoes, and dazzling beauty products are not the only reasons to peruse Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. It's bedding — specifically bedding on sale. From discounted Casper mattress toppers to Parachute duvet cover sets, the luxury department store offers a flurry of quality, price-slashed fabrics, cushions, and feathers from noteworthy brands aplenty. Plus, they're all ready to ship and make your mattress a slumber oasis ASAP. So scroll on, we corralled 20 of the best Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack bedding deals getting cozy on those virtual aisles. Unless, of course, up-to-80% off bestselling sheet sets, comforters, duvet covers, and pillows aren't really your thing.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Sheets Deals
Whether your body needs a major cool down from Bed Voyage's pillowcases and Casper's crisp sheets or is craving some cozy from Homespun and Southshore Fine Linens' snuggly fibers, there's a sheet set waiting for you at Nordstrom.
Best Nordstrom Rack Comforter & Duvet Deals
A fluffy comforter or cushy duvet is your ticket to sleeping on cloud nine. And thanks to these deals, it's cheaper than ever.
Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Duvet Cover Deals
You can find two major sleep brands moseying around Nordstrom and the Rack's site: Parachute and Casper. Bonus: you can almost always spot them on super sale. Feel free to take advantage of those rare deals, but definitely take a peek at a few other top-rated labels hanging in the duvet cover department.
Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Pillow & Pillowcase Deals
Pure mulberry silk pillowcases, climate-regulating cushions, and more bestselling (and steeply discounted) buys to rest your pretty little head, await.
Best Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Mattress Topper Deals
Toppers can take your mattress to the next level — whether it's protecting your prized bed from wear and tear or adding an extra dash of comfort.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.