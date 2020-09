7 New Lip Glosses To Glaze Your Pouts With This Fall

Not too long ago, wearing lip gloss felt about as grown-up as ordering chicken fingers at a fancy restaurant. But, oh, how the makeup tables have turned. One of the few bright and uncomplicated spots in this otherwise downer of a year is the reembracing of these juicy nostalgic potions that take lackluster pouts to freshly-glazed-doughnut levels of delight — because we all deserve to have a little more fun.