7 New Lip Glosses To Glaze Your Pouts With This Fall

Not too long ago, wearing lip gloss felt about as grown-up as ordering chicken fingers at a fancy restaurant. But, oh, how the makeup tables have turned. One of the few bright and uncomplicated spots in this otherwise downer of a year is the reembracing of these juicy nostalgic potions that take lackluster pouts to freshly-glazed-doughnut levels of delight — because we all deserve to have a little more fun.
New fall 2020 lineups from top beauty brands are overflowing with a parade of just-launched lip glazes — which, IMHO, points directly towards gloss making its big comeback. With Zoom swiftly replacing everything from work meetings to happy hours, a little lip shine goes a long way to perk up your look and lighten up your mood. Ahead, we've rounded up the glossiest tubes that we'll proudly slick on our smackers all autumn long — from Fenty Beauty's Luscious Lip Balm to Maybelline's Lifter Gloss and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.