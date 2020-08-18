To all the people out there who can twist their hair into a bun, go to bed, and wake up with sexy, tousled curls: we see you, we envy you, and we love your lifestyle. But, for those of us who need a little extra help, know that we're here to see that you get out the door (almost) as fast by arming you with the right iron.
Like your unique hair type, not all curling tools are created equal. Depending on the look you’re trying to achieve, there are a few things to keep in mind when investing in a new hot tool. Maybe you’re after voluminous curls that are full of body? In that case, you should try curling your hair with a larger barrel. If your hair has a hard time holding a curl, then you can trick them into lasting longer by using a smaller iron. If your hair is natural and you're avoiding excessive heat damage, then control over temperature is key.
No matter your hair texture, you can achieve Beyoncé-level curls in the comfort of your own home with the right iron in hand. To help you out, we rounded up some of the best barrels to check out, ahead.
