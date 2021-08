A Guide To The Most Popular New Balance Sneakers On The Internet

Established in Boston nearly a century ago, the American footwear and apparel brand has always focused on activewear, be it running, skateboarding, dribbling, sliding, or simply walking. Over the past decade or so, however, the brand has garnered certain style clout that it never really set out to attain. New Balance's signature styles, such as its classic 574 series , have become emblematic of the brand over the years. Designed for function, not necessarily style, they have become a symbol of the fashionably unfashionable movement. Add to that much-talked-about collabs with labels like Staud Reformation , and J.Crew, and New Balance has officially made its way onto the hearts and soles of the fashion world. So it's not a question of if you should get a pair, but rather, which one?