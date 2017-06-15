These Guys Have The Best Natural Hair On Instagram

Daily inspiration from Instagram can come in all shapes, sizes, ages, and genders. The latest wave of vloggers and bloggers prove this fact every single day, with beauty gurus like Manny Gutierrez and James Charles breaking boundaries while creating killer looks. But it's not just makeup: The natural hair community may have a lot of female faves, but there are still plenty of men to marvel at, too.
Dudes like Giovanni Ferrer and Slayter aren't just easy on the eyes, they also post helpful videos for those who need a little help managing their own hair, too. Plus, these men are making throwback style feel fresh again (read: the flat top) and proving that a lot of power can come with longer lengths — no matter your gender.
Take a look at some of our favorite guys with killer natural hair, ahead.