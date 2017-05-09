Even if you don't have a man crush Monday, a woman crush Wednesday, or a forever love Friday, there are still plenty of hashtags to take part in. My favorite, you ask? Texture Tuesday — and that's not because I'm single. I just can't get enough of staring at perfect coils and kinks from around the world.
Originally seen on the feeds of natural hair product lines, the tag has taken on a life of its own thanks to vloggers, bloggers, and 'grammers who want the world to see their coils, curls, and every other style you can imagine. And honestly — we can't blame 'em. Not only are the posts easy on the eyes, but they also impart occasional words of wisdom — and sometimes even their product lists — on how to care for your own hair.
Click ahead to see some of the most screenshot-able looks that caught our eye today.