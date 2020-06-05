Here's the thing with meditation: As much as you may think to yourself, "Am I doing this correctly?" the truth is, there's no wrong way to do it. (Take it from a chronic over-thinker.) That said, if downloading a meditation app will help you get started (or if push notifications will encourage you to keep up the habit), then by all means, go for it. Plus, with countless options available on the App Store, you're bound to find the one best tailored to your mental health goals. Whatever you're looking to focus on – getting better sleep, soothing anxious thoughts, easing burnout — chances are, taking some mindful minutes out of your day can help with all of it.
Now, the thing with meditation apps is that while most are free to download, you'll only get limited accessibility without paying for a subscription. While many aren't exactly cheap (a year of Calm is $69.99, and Headspace is $95), but if you're able to afford it, consider it money well spent towards investing in your mental health — especially during times of crisis. And if you're not able to spend the cash at this time, we say get the freebie trial, make sure you unsubscribe when it's done, and then carry on with your new learnings (shhh, we won't tell). Ahead, you'll find seven mindful apps (plus one website) worth downloading on your phone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.