6 Game-Changing Manicure Kits To Gift This Holiday Season

A gift of self-care like a manicure is always a win. Whether you're treating yourself, your mom, or your best friend, everyone enjoys freshly buffed, trimmed, and glossy fingernails. But this year, when the impulse to buy a $25 gift card to the nail salon strikes (and it will, because it's easy), consider the more thoughtful present for a mani lover: a DIY nail kit.
Sure, back in the day a dopp kit with stainless-steel nail clippers might have been a boring gift. But today, with the way nail art has blown up, manicure sets are chic and useful — with sharp trimmers, cuticle oil, top coat, and an emery board, all held inside a suede carrying case.
Ahead, find the best manicure kits money can buy — the gift that will help you, or your best friend, quit a steady salon habit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.