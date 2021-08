Lulus Carries Plus-Size Dresses & These 8 Are The Best

Over the past few months, we've been noticing you noticing Lulus . While you were working up a shopping appetite for the California-based retailer's stacked selection of affordable hidden gem dresses , we were digging into its surprising extended-size offerings . After poking around the site, we found a handful of dresses ranging from XXS-3X in varying cuts and styles with extensive reviewer feedback.We know how difficult it can be for plus-size folks to find quality retailers who do a range of sizes well , so we sorted out the best Lulus' plus-size dresses with corresponding reviews on feel and fit to help you make a more confident purchase decision. We found options fit for almost any occasion: a casual but cute first date dress, an eye-catching wedding guest dress , an elegant wedding gown (!), and a very sparkly party dress. We hope the brand continues to expand upon its size-inclusive range — but, until then, we'll be keeping you in the know on all of Lulus' best plus-size dresses on offer.