13 Lululemon Father’s Day Gifts For Dads Who Own One Pair Of Sweatpants

Whether he's a new dad or a seasoned-pro papa, there's one common denominator for gifts that fathers will appreciate: comfy clothes that make him feel good with minimal effort. This is where Lululemon — the purveyor of effortlessly cool activewear that just so happens to be the perfect casual-dad attire — comes into play. If your pops has been wearing the same old sweatpants for the past 20+ years, then Lululemon is the answer to any Father's Day gifting dilemma.
And, even if he does own more than one pair of off-duty pants, Lululemon's got plenty of elevated basics — from sleek tees, dry-touch shorts, actually cool cargo pants, and non-ironic dad hats — that can help refresh other areas of his weekend wardrobe, too. Ahead, shop a lineup of such Lululemon styles that we bet you'll catch him sporting every Saturday and Sunday following the June 20 celebration.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
