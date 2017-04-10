Story from Fashion

The Paris Shops You've Never Heard Of Before

Christina Perez
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of The Broken Arm.
If you're traveling to Paris for Couture Week, Fashion Week, or just because, you undoubtedly have cult concept shop Colette on your list of regular must-visits, you know that perusing local stores is a must-do, regardless of how long, or short, you're there. But, trust us, the places to shop in the City of Lights go way beyond the Bon Marches and Galeries Lafayettes of the world. From homegrown, indie flagships and chic neighborhood boutiques to out-of-the-way vintage shops and on-point lifestyle destinations, we've rounded up 10 favorites that will make you feel like a local in no time. Allons y!
Related Stories:
No One Does Street Style Quite Like Paris  
A Week In Paris On A $25,000 Salary 
Our Favorite French Beauty Picks

More from Shopping