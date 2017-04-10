If you're traveling to Paris for Couture Week, Fashion Week, or just because, you undoubtedly have cult concept shop Colette on your list of regular must-visits, you know that perusing local stores is a must-do, regardless of how long, or short, you're there. But, trust us, the places to shop in the City of Lights go way beyond the Bon Marches and Galeries Lafayettes of the world. From homegrown, indie flagships and chic neighborhood boutiques to out-of-the-way vintage shops and on-point lifestyle destinations, we've rounded up 10 favorites that will make you feel like a local in no time. Allons y!
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be