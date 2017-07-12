Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Christina Perez
Fashion
A Insider’s Guide To Shopping In Berlin
Christina Perez
Jul 12, 2017
Fashion
The Paris Shops You've Never Heard Of Before
Christina Perez
Apr 10, 2017
Chicago
7 Cool Shops To Visit In Chicago This Weekend
Christina Perez
Jul 31, 2015
Music Tracker
The Best Local Stores To Shop While Festival-Hopping
Your weekends may be dedicated to hitting every music festival under the sun, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fit some shopping into your summer
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
The Best Stores To Shop In Milan
Photo: Courtesy ofThink Milan is all big-name luxury flagships? Think again. Italy's fashion capital is brimming with cool concept shops, quirky
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
How to Shop For Lingerie With Your Partner
Ah, Valentine’s Day. It’s probably the most cringe-worthy holiday ever. If you’re not being single-shamed by chalky candy hearts, you’re probably
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
The Insider's Guide To Shopping In Florence
Milan may be famous for its place on the international fashion calendar, but for many, the real home of Italian style is Florence. With the amount of
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
The 6 Stores We Can’t Wait To Shop in 2015
As much as we love online shopping, nothing beats the thrill of exploring a brand-new, brick-and-mortar store — especially if we’ve been anxiously
by
Christina Perez
Stores
The 10 Coolest Stores That Opened In 2014
Has any other year in recent memory offered up so many buzz-worthy store openings? Maybe. But, this year — with its H&M-sister brand invasions and
by
Christina Perez
Shopping
The Best Boutiques To Shop In Miami
Think Miami fashion is all about acid wash, Versace prints, and thong bikinis? Think again. Never before has the sun-drenched city on Biscayne Bay boasted
by
Christina Perez
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted