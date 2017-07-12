A Insider’s Guide To Shopping In Berlin

Update: This post was originally published on January 20th, 2015.
It's almost Berlin Fashion Week. Like other Fashion-Week meccas (read: Paris and Milan), it shouldn’t come as a shock that Berlin, too, is home to a pretty major shopping scene. After all, the city’s long-running reign as the epicenter of cultural cool is well documented. But, in a town as ever-changing as this one — where shops, cafés, nightclubs, and galleries seemingly appear in a neighborhood overnight — even returning visitors can have a hard time figuring out exactly where to go.
Though many locals will say the best way to discover the city’s shopping gems is to “just wander around," we prefer a slightly more strategic approach — especially since many of the best concept shops, vintage stores, and homegrown boutiques are hidden in quiet courtyards or tucked inside random residential buildings. Here, nine favorites worth seeking out.