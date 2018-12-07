We Tried $332 Worth Of Lipstick — & These Took The Cake

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
We move pretty fast in relationships — when it comes to lipsticks, at least. Typically, we date around the beauty aisle, swatching different shades and formulas. Then we take a couple tubes home with us to wear for a bit... and if we fall in love and decide to take the next step? We're fully committed, just like that.
A ton of lipsticks launched this year, but only a few were worth locking down. Of course, we tested them, to separate the not-so-impressive from the cream of the crop. Among the elite were high-end tubes that became the most bougie of our collection, sheer tints that are better than lip balm, and powerful stains that that only look expensive. The 4 winners that are in our makeup bag for the long haul, ahead...
