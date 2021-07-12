We Found Up To $100 Off In Deals On LED Light Face Masks

While LED masks may not kill the degree of acne-causing bacteria or stimulate collagen at the rate an in-office treatment might, Dr. Zeichner says there may still be benefits to lighting up at home. “At-home devices can give modest improvements and are most beneficial for people with modest or mild skin challenges,” he says. “They're also useful as maintenance between professional lasers treatments done in an office and can typically be used alongside traditional topical creams.” Still, the derm warns LED light therapy isn't for everyone, as people with sensitive skin or rosacea are often not advised to undergo the treatment, as well as those who are prone to hyperpigmentation or melasma. He advises people to chat with their derm before making a DIY light therapy treatment plan at home.