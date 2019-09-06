10 Highly Rated Laundry Bags That Are Ideal For Dorm & Apartment Life

Going off to college often means having to learn some real world adulting skills like, say, how to do your own laundry. Taking responsibility for that particular chore can be intimidating in any kind of home, but it's even more difficult for those living in dorms or apartment building with communal washing machines located in the basement. In those situations, simply doing a single load of laundry can mean carrying your clothes, detergent, and dryer sheets down several flights of stairs and then climbing back upstairs with everything once the clothes are clean and dry. This is where a sturdy, easy-to-carry laundry bag becomes essential.
Ahead, you'll find a variety of laundry bags that will come in handy for both students learning to clean their own clothes for the very first time and seasoned laundry-doers. According to happy reviewers, these bags keep dirty clothes off the floor and can be easily slung across a shoulder or back for painless clothing transport no matter where your washing machines are.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.