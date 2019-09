10 Highly Rated Laundry Bags That Are Ideal For Dorm & Apartment Life

Going off to college often means having to learn some real world adulting skills like, say, how to do your own laundry . Taking responsibility for that particular chore can be intimidating in any kind of home, but it's even more difficult for those living in dorms or apartment building with communal washing machines located in the basement. In those situations, simply doing a single load of laundry can mean carrying your clothes, detergent, and dryer sheets down several flights of stairs and then climbing back upstairs with everything once the clothes are clean and dry. This is where a sturdy, easy-to-carry laundry bag becomes essential.