The Best Jewelry On The Internet Is Hiding In Plain Sight On Etsy

That extensiveness is where we come in. We consulted Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson , who filled us in on some of the most popular and unique shops on the site. Her picks range in price from cheap and cheerful to precious investments, and feature baubles to suit every style: delicate, charm-laden drop earrings; semi-precious statement necklaces; raw-stone stacking rings; and colorful pieces rendered in acrylic and polymer clay. (And, as we’re on Etsy nearly every day, we couldn’t resist throwing in a few of our faves.) We tried out hardest to whittle down our list to 12 top-notch designers (for now) but trust, this is simply the tip of the iced-berg. Click through to see prettiest handcrafted jewels that Etsy has to offer — and start ordering now, because purveyors of such specialized goods have longer lead times and limited stock on offer.