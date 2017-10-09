It's Time To Give Your Instagram Bio An Upgrade

If you haven't touched your Instagram bio since you first created your account, it's time to recognize it for what it is: Your social media resume. It's the first thing people will see when they click on your account, and first impressions are important. In other words, your bio matters. Not to mention it's the only place you can add one precious link out to a personal website.
You update your resume regularly, so there's no reason not to treat your Instagram bio the same way. If you're looking to become an Influencer or well-known blogger, this is the place to grab a brand's attention. If you simply want to keep your friends up to date on your life, you can do that in the little white space, too.
Instagram only gives you 150 characters, so here's how to make yours count.