Some might argue that summer is the best time for those of us lazy about getting dressed. And sure, warmer weather does lend itself to simply wearing less — just throwing on a dress or a tank and shorts tends to be the go-to move for those both dedicated and averse to fashion. But, 'tis the season for the lazy-bones staple that's now fashion-approved: the hoodie. It's like the industry's gift to us all — the one "sloppy" item that's now considered on-trend, if maybe even high-fashion.