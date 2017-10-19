Story from Fashion

Good News For Lazy Folk: It's Hoodie Season

Alyssa Coscarelli
Some might argue that summer is the best time for those of us lazy about getting dressed. And sure, warmer weather does lend itself to simply wearing less — just throwing on a dress or a tank and shorts tends to be the go-to move for those both dedicated and averse to fashion. But, 'tis the season for the lazy-bones staple that's now fashion-approved: the hoodie. It's like the industry's gift to us all — the one "sloppy" item that's now considered on-trend, if maybe even high-fashion.
And, when styled the right, unexpected way, like over a printed skirt or dress, a cool pair of trousers or joggers, and some current boots, it becomes more of a fashion staple than a lazy-day one. Sure, sweaters and turtlenecks tend to get all the love this season, but really, we should be celebrating the many no-brainer hoodie days that lie ahead. And, because you can never have too many, why not add a fresh one to both your on-and-off-duty uniforms?
From branded graphics to classic pull-overs in this fall's best colors, these are all comfy go-tos worth getting your hands on — it's about to get real cozy up in here.