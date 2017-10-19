Some might argue that summer is the best time for those of us lazy about getting dressed. And sure, warmer weather does lend itself to simply wearing less — just throwing on a dress or a tank and shorts tends to be the go-to move for those both dedicated and averse to fashion. But, 'tis the season for the lazy-bones staple that's now fashion-approved: the hoodie. It's like the industry's gift to us all — the one "sloppy" item that's now considered on-trend, if maybe even high-fashion.
And, when styled the right, unexpected way, like over a printed skirt or dress, a cool pair of trousers or joggers, and some current boots, it becomes more of a fashion staple than a lazy-day one. Sure, sweaters and turtlenecks tend to get all the love this season, but really, we should be celebrating the many no-brainer hoodie days that lie ahead. And, because you can never have too many, why not add a fresh one to both your on-and-off-duty uniforms?
From branded graphics to classic pull-overs in this fall's best colors, these are all comfy go-tos worth getting your hands on — it's about to get real cozy up in here.