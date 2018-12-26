The Best Highlighter Palettes For A Summer Glow, All Winter Long

No shade to the long-standing motto of House Stark, but winter is not coming — it's already here. Unfortunately, it's not just our alliances and fortitude that are tested when the temperature inevitably drops: Our skin bears the brunt of it, too. There's the dryness, the redness, and let's not forget the dullness, which is what ultimately drives us to start tracking cheap flights to the Caribbean on Expedia.
But before anyone panics, there's no need to get on the next plane — unless you really want to, of course. With the right highlighter on hand, you're just one swipe away from a serious glow that'll almost make you forget there's another six months until summer. That's why we looked into the best highlighter palettes on the market that let you choose exactly the kind of glow you're looking for, and the precise level of luminosity you want to achieve.
Ahead, the best highlighter palettes that will add some brightness to your colder days, and make winter (somewhat) more bearable — so you can go out and do something other than sit in your sweatpants binging Game of Thrones for a change.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.