The Best Highlighter Palettes For A Summer Glow, All Winter Long

But before anyone panics, there's no need to get on the next plane — unless you really want to, of course. With the right highlighter on hand, you're just one swipe away from a serious glow that'll almost make you forget there's another six months until summer. That's why we looked into the best highlighter palettes on the market that let you choose exactly the kind of glow you're looking for, and the precise level of luminosity you want to achieve.