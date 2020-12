New year, new food resolution. Whether your start to 2021 is all about eating more greens, honing a set of lackluster cooking chops , or just saving some extra dough by skipping weeknight takeout, having the right support is key. While the internet is an ever-flowing source of recipe inspiration , the endless searchable options out there can feel overwhelming — especially when specific and resolve-testing resolutions come into play. So, instead of blindly blog-searching, we're turning to the classic masters of recipe organization: cookbooks