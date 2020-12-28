New year, new food resolution. Whether your start to 2021 is all about eating more greens, honing a set of lackluster cooking chops, or just saving some extra dough by skipping weeknight takeout, having the right support is key. While the internet is an ever-flowing source of recipe inspiration, the endless searchable options out there can feel overwhelming — especially when specific and resolve-testing resolutions come into play. So, instead of blindly blog-searching, we're turning to the classic masters of recipe organization: cookbooks.
When your quarantine cooking skills begin to weaken and wane, there's a cookbook out there with a game plan. When you feel like "healthy" snacks can't possibly branch past almonds and apples, there's a creative recipe collection waiting to show you the light. Ahead we've rounded up 15 curated-cooking guidebooks (along with a bonus recipe preview from most) to help you slay any new year, new food resolution — from fast and easy sheet pan suppers to surprisingly vegan comfort dishes, one-pot feasts, inventive breakfast bites, and much more.
