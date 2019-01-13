The Game-Changing Launches That'll Make 2019 Your Best Hair Year Yet

Every year we make a bunch of resolutions that we
barely never stick to. In January, we set out on a mission to Marie Kondo the crap out of our apartment, save money, and cut back on sugar. But by the time the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday hits, we're splurging on new ASOS gear that just so happens to re-clutter said apartment. And, well, Trader Joe's new pancake bread threw the whole no-sugar thing out of the window.
But there's one resolution we always plan on — and actually stick to — and that's taking better care of our hair. Heat, bleach, and environmental stressors (yes, you, NYC pollution) show no mercy on our strands and we're forced to show them love or pay the price of breakage, dryness, and split ends forever.
Thankfully, if your goal is to walk into each day of 2019 with healthy hair, there are already a bunch of new products at the drugstore (and beyond) that will make it easy to attain. From fancy, charcoal-infused scrubs to color-creating conditioners with a 4,000-person waitlist, this year's batch of launches will make the next 300+ days perfect hair days.
