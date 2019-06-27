We love a lot of things about Khloe Kardashian (aliases: Auntie Koko, Khlomoney, True’s mom). There’s her penchant for hoop earrings half the size of her head, her occasional loose-cannon verbal tendencies, and extreme generosity when it comes to her family and friends. And because she’s celebrating a milestone birthday today (35!), we’re looking at one of our personal favorite things she’s put out into the world in the past few years: her inclusively-sized denim and activewear line Good American.
The body-friendly range launched in 2016, immediately getting the industry’s attention with perfectly fitted jeans in sizes 00-24, rounded out with a group of activewear separates that happily straddle the line between gym- and clubwear — a Khloe-friendly kollection if we ever saw one. The best news of all? Today through July 8, a covetable group of staples has been marked down an additional 25% (adding serious appeal to a sale section already ride with deals). Good American doesn’t run promotions very often, so this event — not unlike Khloe’s birthday — is really an occasion to celebrate. Click through to see our top picks from the sale.
