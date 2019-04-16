You Don't Have To Sweat To Glisten With These Glow Mists

The perfect glow is easier to describe than it is to actually attain: It's when your skin starts to glisten under the heat of the sun (after a generous application of SPF, of course), or when you've just finished a workout and wiped the layer of sweat from your brow, leaving your skin looking lit-from-within. But there's a fine line between radiant and straight-up sweaty — and sometimes, you just want to glisten without pedaling your heart out at SoulCycle or diligently using a vitamin C serum for weeks until you see results.
The good news is that achieving out-of-this-world illumination with a single spritz is possible with a glow mist in your life. Like a highlighter that releases in a fine spray form, glow mists for the hair, face, and body can light you up from head-to-toe — just a spritz here, a spritz there, and you're gleaming like you just stepped out of an infrared light sauna. There are even tinted versions to help you beat summer at its own game, for a sunkissed glow without the sun exposure.
If you're looking to get all the radiance now — from the convenience of your desk or vanity – we've rounded up a few of the best glow mists on the market, ahead.
