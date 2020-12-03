16 Gifts Made For Your Favorite TV-Binge Watchers

FADE IN: It’s Friday night, Netflix just dropped a new season of the Great British Baking Show, your Uber Eats is only ten minutes away, and your night of “soggy bottoms” is only just beginning. Pre-pandemic homebodies and new-wave quarantine binge-watchers alike can come together and agree that this sounds like the créme de la créme of Friday nights.
This begs the question: what do you give such a low-maintenance loved one who prefers the indoors — complete with a bed and uninterrupted hours of plot development — over cashmere scarves, makeup palettes, and other usual-gift suspects? The answers lie ahead.
We corralled a homebody-hit list for movie buffs, Friends' aficionados, Emily In Paris fan girls, Euphoria super stans, and those who will watch literally anything (as long as it's a completed series). Take a look-see at these blockbuster gifty ideas that will make even the most devoted TV-watcher rip their eyes away from the screen — if only for a second.
