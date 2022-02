The Best Stuff To Buy At Gap, According To A Fabric Designer

Well, it looks like Gap is finally closing the metaphorical ... um, gap, and beginning to reclaim relevance. (In 2021, Business Insider reported that the company’s second-quarter sales were up 29% year over year.) A recent visit to the site yielded heaps of easy-wearing but un-boring separates in both the men's and women's sections, so we tapped Gap fabric developer Lizzie Harper for her advice on how to navigate the brand’s vast digital aisles. The turnout of goods — many of which are also on sale — is actually impressive. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best hidden gems at Gap you can add to cart (utilizing our new on-site shopping technology!) without ever leaving our site.