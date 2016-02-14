The Best Fashion Accessory? An Equally Kitted-Out Friend

Today is a day when couples celebrate their love corporations celebrate couples, but when it comes to your first and greatest love (clothes), you know there's only one boo out there worth a Valentine: your best fashion friend.



She's the one who doesn't get upset when you both show up wearing the same thing; she's the one who texts back within seconds if you send an "SOS SHOULD I BUY THIS OR NO" text from the dressing room. She's the one who understands your irrational love for your favorite fashion designer, and will let you have the vintage Jil Sander cashmere she found at Buffalo Exchange — even though you know she wants it, too. You and your BFFF both have your own style identities, but when you're walking down the street together, everyone knows you come as a pair. And in honor of this magical relationship, we're dedicating this week's What to Wear Now to fashion friends. Feel the love!