Free People’s Sale Section Is Full Of Easy-Breezy Prices

Middle child syndrome can also apply to retailers — specifically, the boho-chic destination Free People. With an outstanding hipster-rebel younger sibling like Urban Outfitters and a sophisticated, chic elder like Anthropologie, it’s easy to get a little lost in the mix. Well, today we are shining some much-deserved light on the palace of freewheeling fashion, because we’ve unfortunately overlooked something big: its buzzing clearance section (that’s currently up to 60% off).
Just because Coachella is still on standby doesn’t mean that we can’t give Free People its flowers (or flower crowns). High-waisted denim, black leather studded booties, preppy plaid mini skirts, and more top-rated finds are basking in the super-sale sun on the retailer’s digital pages right this very moment. Ahead, we wrangled up some romantic buys that are both work-from-home-friendly and future music-festival-ready. Don't make our same mistake — go show Free People's sale section some love right now before the goods sell out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.